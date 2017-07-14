Fox News' Shepard Smith slams Trump White House for 'lie after lie after lie'

On Friday afternoon’s Shepard Smith Reporting, Fox News’ Shepard Smith slammed the Trump administration for what he called its ‘mind-boggling’ deception.

Smith and Fox News commentator Chris Wallace were discussing the ongoing allegations and unfolding information surrounding a June 2016 meeting involving Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya. On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Rinat Akhmetshin, a prominent Russian-American lobbyist with reported ties to Russian intelligence agencies, also attended that meeting.

While discussing this new information, Wallace commented to Smith, “Who knows if we’ve gotten to the end of this story?” Smith then launched into a heated criticism of the Trump administration in light of breaking news, responding, “I know now we haven’t because there’s news breaking at this moment … There was an eighth person in that meeting – we don’t know, there may have been more, but there was an eighth.”

Shep Smith: "The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling…why are we getting told all these lies?" Chris Wallace: "I don't know what to say" pic.twitter.com/DQKOAC8a2o — Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) July 14, 2017

Smith went on to criticize Jared Kushner for failing to report the names of these individuals on his necessary clearance paperwork. “They tell us there’s nothing to this and nothing came of it … It wasn’t even memorable, didn’t write it down, didn’t tell you about it, because it wasn’t anything so I didn’t even remember it, with a Russian interpreter in the room at Trump Tower,” Smith said. “If all of that, why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie? If you clean, come on clean.”

Smith wrapped up with a quote from Sir Walter Scott. “My grandmother used to say, ‘Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.’ The deception, Chris, is mind boggling, and there are still people out there who believe we’re making it up, and one day they’re going to realize we’re not and look around and go ‘Where are we and why are we getting told all these lies?’”

The host’s impassioned line of questioning left commentator Chris Wallace at a loss for words, responding, “I don’t know what to say.”