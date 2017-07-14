Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Beyoncé has graced the Bey Hive with the first photo of her twins.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress, 35, captioned the image on Instagram early Friday morning.

The family portrait evokes the same themes as the stunning maternity photo Beyoncé and her rapper husband JAY-Z used for their double baby announcement in February.

Along with the first photo, Beyoncé confirmed the names of her twins for the first time after filing trademark documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in late June.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel reveals ‘exclusive first photo’ of Beyoncé’s twins

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.

Rumi and Sir Carter are the newest members of the Carter family, joining big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

This article originally appeared on People.com