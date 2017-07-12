Shia LaBeouf protests arrest in video from Savannah incident

Shia LaBeouf was arrested this past weekend for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness in Savannah, and CNN has obtained police body camera video of the arrest which shows the actor verbally protesting the officers.

In the footage, LaBeouf says, “I have rights! I’m an American!” as he’s being handcuffed. “You’ve got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel, for doing what, sir?”

The clip then cuts to LaBeouf in the police car. “Take these cuffs off, I’m a f—ing American, I pay my taxes … You got a president that don’t give a [censored] about you and you’re stuck in a police force that don’t give a [censored] about you. So you wanna arrest white people who give a f—, who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid [censored].”

According to PEOPLE, the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police said he was arrested “after LaBeouf allegedly became ‘disorderly’ after he asked a bystander for a cigarette.”

This isn’t his first run-in with the law: LaBeouf has been arrested multiple times prior to this, most notably in 2014 after he disrupted a performance of Broadway’s Cabaret. He later explained the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he attributed his behavior to drinking whiskey.

LaBeouf is currently in Savannah filming The Peanut Butter Falcon and is starring in the upcoming Borg vs. McEnroe as John McEnroe.

Watch footage of LaBeouf’s arrest via CNN above.