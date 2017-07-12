Shia LaBeouf apologizes after racist arrest video surfaces: 'It is a new low'

Shia LaBeouf has issued a public apology after videos emerged that show him spouting racist remarks and profanity during a recent arrest — an incident he described as “a new low.”

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” the actor said in a statement published on social media Wednesday. “I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

LaBeouf, 31, was booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness in Savannah, Georgia, in the early hours of Saturday. Police body camera video of him being taken into custody showed LaBeouf yelling obscenities at officers as he questioned the reason for his arrest.

Further footage from police station security cameras was released by TMZ on Wednesday that shows LaBeouf telling officers, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell.” LaBeouf says one officer is “especially” going to hell “because he’s a black man.”

He adds that the officer’s skin color “means a whole lot, bro” and accuses the police of being racist because “a black man … arrested me for being white.”

In his mea culpa, LaBeouf wrote, “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

LaBeouf, who is currently in Savannah filming The Peanut Butter Falcon, is no stranger to run-ins with the law. His prior arrests include a 2007 incident in which he refused to leave a Chicago Walgreens, a 2008 DUI, a 2014 disruption of a Cabaret performance, a 2015 public intoxication episode in Austin, and an altercation earlier this year during his anti-Trump protest.