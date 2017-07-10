Jaden Smith turned 19 on Saturday, and his family celebrated with a series of painfully cute photos from his childhood.

Mom Jada Pinkett Smith kicked things off with a throwback photo of Jaden in what looks like a sunflower costume, praising her son’s style and calling Jaden her “treasure.”

“Jaden, you’ve always had style,” the 45-year-old Girls Trip star wrote in the post’s caption. “Happy 19th my treasure. I love you.”

Jaden, you've always had style;) Happy 19th my treasure. I love you❤️✨ @officialjaden pic.twitter.com/yjVgZGP7cj — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 8, 2017

Dad Will Smith was right behind her. Last year he wrote a sweet Facebook post for his son, saying that he’s “still tryna figure out what the hell [he’s] doing.” (An old picture of the 47-year-old actor scratching his head while holding baby Jaden accompanied the message).

This year the proud papa took to Facebook again, also posting a very sweet photo of baby Jaden sitting on Smith’s lap. This caption cleverly read, “Happy Birthday, Jaden.19 today! I’ma have to sit on your lap from here on out.”

Sister Willow, 16, threw her brother some love too.

“Happy Birthday Big-Bro,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood photo of Jaden.

🖤Happy Birthday Big-Bro🖤 A post shared by ≠GWEELOS≠ (@willowsmith) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Jaden, a rapper and actor, performed with his sister Willow on Friday ahead of his big day at the Sagebrush Catina, a Mexican bar and restaurant in Calabasas, California, E! News reported.

For his 18th birthday, Jaden also released “LABOR V2,” a rap song with a jazzy backtrack, to commemorate his becoming a legal adult.

Though his Netflix series The Get Down has been canceled, Jaden is still staying busy. He’s currently filming a new movie called Life in a Year, alongside Cara Delevingne and Cuba Gooding, Jr.. The project is slated for release in 2018.

This article originally appeared on People.com