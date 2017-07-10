Blac Chyna 'devastated' after ex Rob Kardashian posted naked pictures of her

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Blac Chyna is speaking out for the first time after her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian targeted her with an explicit Instagram rampage last week, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity and posted nude photos of her.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ ” Chyna (née Angela White) said during an ABC News interview aired Monday on Good Morning America. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

The comments come just days after Chyna’s high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom announced that she is representing the mom of two and is seeking restraining ordersagainst Kardashian on Chyna’s behalf.

“He doesn’t respect me,” Chyna said of Kardashian. “So, if you can’t respect me you have to respect the law.”

The formerly engaged couple documented their volatile on-again-off-again relationship on the E! reality show Rob & Chyna after Chyna became pregnant with Dream Renée, now 8 months old.

Chyna, a former close friend of Kim Kardashian West, says that the Kardashians have not been in touch with her since Rob’s social media rampage. And she has had Rob blocked from Instagram.

The reality TV star also addressed longtime rumors that she began dating Kardashian in a revenge plot against her former friends in the Kardashian clan.

“That’s not even my character. I see all these things on the Internet and I don’t even address it,” she told ABC. “I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.”

Kardashian, 30, targeted his ex-fiancée, sharing extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts on Instagram, beginning his tirade with a video that allegedly showed Chyna kissing another man.

Chyna told ABC that she and Kardashian weren’t together at the time the video was taken, and she claimed she sent the clip to her ex to get him to leave her alone.

“If somebody keeps poking at you … you’re eventually gonna pop,” she said. “[I thought,] maybe if I send this video to him, maybe he’ll just leave me alone.”

Kardashian continued to blast Chyna in the since-deleted Instagram posts before his page was shut down.

Bloom told ABC that, in California, “revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong and a form of domestic abuse.”

A legal expert echoed Bloom’s statements telling PEOPLE that Kardashian could face criminal charges in the incident.

“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn,” says Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC.

“Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex. ”

No criminal charges have been filed against Kardashian. Bloom added that Chyna’s decision to share racy photos of herself online is no excuse for Kardashian’s actions — “It’s her body. It’s her choice,” Bloom said.

Chyna initially responded to the onslaught of messages in a Snapchat post, alleging that Kardashian hit her. The Snapchat was later taken down. She told ABC that the alleged assault occurred in April.

Kardashian has not responded to the abuse allegations and has not replied to several requests for comment from PEOPLE.

As questions have arose about the care of the couple’s daughter, Chyna and little Dream reunited on Friday — despite Kardashian’s claims that he would keep their daughter away from her.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s famous family has not made any public comments about the situation. But a source told PEOPLE that Kris Jenner and her daughters are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source, who noted that the family is focusing on Dream. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”