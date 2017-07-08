The Wire creator mocks Ivanka Trump's seat-filling at G-20 Summit

Ivanka Trump has inspired at least one Hollywood writer to practice a little nepotism.
After the first daughter was photographed taking President Donald Trump’s seat Saturday at the G-20 negotiating table in Germany, The Wire creator David Simon tweeted a succession plan of his own for his children.
“In homage to the presumptions of the Trump family, my son, 23, will be writing an upcoming HBO pilot for me,” he wrote. “My daughter, 7, will direct.”
Ivanka Trump’s decision to fill her dad’s seat when he briefly left the table became the talk of Twitter Saturday, with politicians and other celebrities making quips like this one from from Scandal’s Joshua Malina: “I’m not going to criticize Ivanka. I once held a parking spot for my dad.”
So what was she doing, anyway? NBC News quoted a White House official who said, “Ivanka was sitting in the back and then briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out and the President of the World Bank started talking” about an initiative relating to Ivanka.
“When other leaders stepped out, their seats were also briefly filled by others,” the official added.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also reportedly defended President Trump’s daughter, saying “Ivanka Trump was part and parcel of the American delegation so that is something that other delegations also do. It’s very well known that she works at the White House and is also engaged in certain initiatives.”