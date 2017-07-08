The Wire creator mocks Ivanka Trump's seat-filling at G-20 Summit

Ivanka Trump has inspired at least one Hollywood writer to practice a little nepotism.

After the first daughter was photographed taking President Donald Trump’s seat Saturday at the G-20 negotiating table in Germany, The Wire creator David Simon tweeted a succession plan of his own for his children.

“In homage to the presumptions of the Trump family, my son, 23, will be writing an upcoming HBO pilot for me,” he wrote. “My daughter, 7, will direct.”

Ivanka Trump’s decision to fill her dad’s seat when he briefly left the table became the talk of Twitter Saturday, with politicians and other celebrities making quips like this one from from Scandal’s Joshua Malina: “I’m not going to criticize Ivanka. I once held a parking spot for my dad.”

I'm not going to criticize Ivanka. I once held a parking spot for my dad. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) July 9, 2017

If you're just waking up in the US, here's the latest embarrassment. Fox News would have a meltdown for *years* if this were Chelsea Clinton https://t.co/PLMz5fRUD1 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 8, 2017

Given choice b/w Pres. Donald or Pres. Ivanka, I'd take her. After all, she's smart and eloquent and knows how to make champagne popsicles. https://t.co/54uZy3mUqM — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 8, 2017

Ivanka, couldn't you have at least re-admitted us to the Paris Climate Accords during your brief reign? https://t.co/J8SczFoOr2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 8, 2017

Based on Ivanka Trump example, I'm going to ask Speaker Ryan if my son can sit in for me at the next House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing https://t.co/ZbApdkYixL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 8, 2017

President's daughter filling in at this AM's #G20 – sitting next to Chinese President Xi (Photo/@LanaLukash) pic.twitter.com/kzl8eahobG — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) July 8, 2017

"I try to stay out of politics" – Ivanka Trump pic.twitter.com/92TkkyS8Mi — ChristianChristensen (@ChrChristensen) July 8, 2017

So what was she doing, anyway? NBC News quoted a White House official who said, “Ivanka was sitting in the back and then briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out and the President of the World Bank started talking” about an initiative relating to Ivanka.

“When other leaders stepped out, their seats were also briefly filled by others,” the official added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also reportedly defended President Trump’s daughter, saying “Ivanka Trump was part and parcel of the American delegation so that is something that other delegations also do. It’s very well known that she works at the White House and is also engaged in certain initiatives.”