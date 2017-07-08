Shia LaBeouf arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested — again.

The 31-year-old Transformers actor was taken into police custody in Savannah, Georgia, early Saturday morning and booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness, according to booking records. His bond was set at $7,000. LaBeouf’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.

He posted bond and was released from Chatham County Detention Center, where he was being held, an official confirmed to PEOPLE. LaBeouf is currently in Savannah filming The Peanut Butter Falcon.

This isn’t the first brush with the law the former Disney star has had involving alcohol. In 2014, he was taken out of New York City’s Studio 54 theater after causing a disruption during a performance of the Broadway revival of Cabaret. LaBeouf was charged at the time with one count of criminal trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct. He later pleaded guilty, telling Jimmy Kimmel that he had drunk too much whiskey before the performance.

LaBeouf was also arrested (though not charged) in 2007 at in Chicago, after being told repeatedly to leave a Walgreens because he appeared intoxicated. “I got pretty wasted in Chicago and wound up celebrating in Walgreens,” the actor told David Letterman of the incident, adding that he had gone to the drug store to get pimple cream and later cigarettes and wound up butting heads with the security guard because, in his inebriated state, he thought the officer was laughing at him. “My logic was off, to say the least.”

There were also arrests in 2008 in West Hollywood (for drunk driving, though charges were eventually dropped) and one in January outside his art installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens — where he allegedly attacked a 25-year-old man during a protest against President Donald Trump.

Following LaBeouf’s arrest in 2014, his rep told PEOPLE the actor was “voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction.”

“He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery,” LaBeouf’s rep said in a statement.

—With reporting by K.C. BAKER

This article originally appeared on People.com