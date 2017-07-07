Carrie Fisher's final assets revealed, Billie Lourd named beneficiary of the estate

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd will inherit her late mother’s estate.

The Star Wars actress’s assets, outlined in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, include several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, full ownership of several LLCs, and a life insurance policy. Personal and household belongings like jewelry, artwork, and collectibles will also go to Lourd, Fisher’s only child from her relationship with talent executive Bryan Lourd.

Additionally, the 24-year-old actress will inherit the rights to her mother’s public image and likeness, as well as her intellectual property rights — including ongoing proceeds from Fisher’s books, specials, trademarks, and copyrights.

Some of Fisher’s memorabilia is set to be auctioned in September. Organized by Profiles in History and her brother Todd, the auction will include items like Fisher’s life-sized Princess Leia Statue in its original phone booth, her personalized director’s chair from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and even her personal writing desk. Portions of the proceeds will go to Debbie Reynolds’ charity The Thalians and The Jed Foundation, a charity chosen by Lourd.

Fisher’s estate, which she shared with her late mother, Debbie Reynolds, is also on the market for $18 million. The proceeds from the sale will likely be incorporated into the trust.

The details of her holdings and the nature of her trust are outlined in court documents filed by her lawyers. According to the paperwork, not all of Fisher’s assets had been transferred to her living trust at the time of her death. In order to avoid probate court, her lawyers are arguing that Fisher had clearly intended those assets to be incorporated into the trust, of which Lourd is the beneficiary.

Bruce Givner, an attorney and estate planning expert, tells PEOPLE this situation is not unusual, and that the courts will likely agree to let Fisher’s attorneys handle things out of court.

“What they’re really trying to do is avoid giving the court jurisdiction over the matter and trying to avoid probate fees and costs,” Givner says of Fisher’s attorneys. “By doing this, the court will not have jurisdiction, and you won’t have to wait the nine months or so it would take the courts to sort through everything.”

Regardless of the court’s decision, Lourd will remain the beneficiary of the trust. “Even if the court turns this down, what’s going to happen is there will be a probate analysis into the trust. All it will do is cause months of delay as they review everything,” he said.

The actress, best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia, suffered a heart attack at the end of last year. She was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital, just one day before Reynolds.

This article originally appeared on People.com