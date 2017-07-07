Ashton Kutcher addresses backlash to post about women in workplace

Ashton Kutcher announced on Wednesday that he’s hosting a “live open dialog [sic] about gender equality in the work place [sic]” on his Facebook page in which he hopes to have insightful conversations with attendees.

However, the actor and start-up investor received backlash on social media after he released a list of questions and talking points for the panel on LinkedIn.

Some of Kutcher’s proposed Q&A segments included: “What advice should we be giving to female entrepreneurs?” and “What are the Rules for dating in the work place? Flirting?” as well as “What are the clear red lines?”

Many LinkedIn users and followers responded in the thread with negative feedback, while others posted their reactions on Twitter.

Yikes. These are definitely *not* the right questions. Most rely on flawed assumptions and perpetuate problematic myths. pic.twitter.com/vUF1CVBcOt — Joelle Emerson (@joelle_emerson) July 7, 2017

Paradigm CEO Joelle Emerson wrote: “Yikes. These are definitely *not* the right questions. Most rely on flawed assumptions and perpetuate problematic myths.” Another user tweeted: “This doesn’t help anyone, least of all the women its intended to help. It just creates a completely skewed paradigm w/ the same issues.”

Meanwhile a female Twitter user wrote: “HOW CAN THIS BE REAL.”

In a series of five tweets on Friday, Kutcher offered an explanation for his decision to post the questions. “Thank you everyone for the feedback on the questions I posted on LinkedIn. Good and bad. Already a learning experience,” he tweeted.

thank you everyone for the feedback on the questions I posted on LinkedIn. Good and bad. Already a learning experience. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 7, 2017

Looking to host an open live conversation on Monday morning on my FB page about gender equality in the work place — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 7, 2017

I've already offended some folks by asking the wrong questions. I'm certain given the sensitivity of the topic I will say other things wrong — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 7, 2017

Hope we can find space to be wrong in the pursuit of getting it right. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 7, 2017

We have centuries of ground to make up in a short order & I don't want the basics to be off limits. some clearly don't yet get the basics. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 7, 2017

“I’ve already offended some folks by asking the wrong questions. I’m certain given the sensitivity of the topic I will say other things wrong,” Kutcher wrote in his third post, along with the subsequent tweet: “Hope we can find space to be wrong in the pursuit of getting it right.”

Joining The Ranch star at the discussion will be Effie Epstein, his partner at Sound Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by Kutcher and Guy Oseary. The panel is scheduled to be live-streamed on Facebook on Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on People.com