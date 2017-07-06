Who is Meredith Salenger? 4 things to know about Patton Oswalt’s fiancée

Meredith Salenger and Patton Oswalt are readying the wedding bells.
After going public with their romance just last month, EW’s sister publication PEOPLE has confirmed that the two actors are engaged. Oswalt, of course, is an Emmy-winning comedian, but his new fiancée is an accomplished actress of her own, who not only starred in Disney classics as a teenager but also works as a mediator in Los Angeles and has a psychology degree from Harvard. Here are a few things to know about Salenger.
She’s a former Disney star
Salenger is perhaps best known for her breakout role in the 1985 Disney classic The Journey of Natty Gan. She was only 15 when she starred in the Depression-era adventure as a teenage tomboy who sets out across the country to reunite with her father (Ray Wise), accompanied by her loyal wolf and a teenage John Cusack (in one of his earliest roles, too).
She has a lengthy resume
Now 47, the Harvard-educated actress has amassed an impressive list of film and television credits, including roles in Village of the Damned, Lake Placid, Hollywood Heights, and The Kiss. She’s also appeared in episodes of Anger Management, Grey’s Anatomy, and Dawson’s Creek.
She’s a veteran of a galaxy far, far away
In addition to her other acting work, Salenger has lent her voice to multiple episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, most frequently playing the Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee. Salenger also appears in an episode of Star Wars: Rebels, and she has an uncredited voice cameo in The Force Awakens as a technician for the Resistance.
She and Oswalt are adorable
According to PEOPLE, which first reported the news, Salenger and Oswalt met through mutual friend Martha Plimpton and first stepped out publicly together at the L.A. premiere of Baby Driver. Since then, they’ve been showing their affection for each other on social media.
Oswalt was previously married to true crime writer Michelle McNamara for more than a decade, until her unexpected death in April of last year. Their daughter, Alice, is now 8.