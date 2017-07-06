Ryan Reynolds gives fan the perfect idea for getting back at her ex

Ryan Reynolds gave one fan a sweet piece of advice after she broke up with her boyfriend just days after their prom.

Gabi Dunn decided the only way to get revenge was to superimpose images of Reynolds in her prom pictures in the place where her ex once stood.

She tweeted out the evidence and ended up getting the actor’s attention.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

“My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to ‘edit’ the photos a little @VancityReynolds,” she tweeted.

The Deadpool actor couldn’t help but tweet back with an additional suggestion, never one to miss an opportunity for shenanigans.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

“We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi,” Reynolds replied.

The actor and father of two recently shared a photo of himself decked out in his Deadpool costume along with Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison, who is the latest addition to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

The photo features Reynolds carrying the 14-year-old New Zealand actor on his back while standing on a rooftop and staring off camera.

“Giving Julian Dennison a warm… welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ,” the star wrote in the caption.

This article originally appeared on People.com