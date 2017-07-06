Kathy Griffin confirms Secret Service interview

Kathy Griffin seems to have confirmed that she’s been interviewed by Secret Service in the wake of that controversial photo hitting the internet.

“Yes, it’s true,” she tweeted Thursday, three days after New York Magazine political reporter Yashar Ali reported that Secret Service interviewed the comedienne for over an hour and that the federal investigation into her remained open.

In May, Griffin sparked a ton of controversy when a gory photo of her holding President Donald Trump’s decapitated head, taken by photographer Tyler Shields, was released on the internet. The image immediately drew widespread condemnation, and Griffin issued an apology; however, the dust-up didn’t end there. Griffin lost several professional opportunities, including her annual New Years’ Eve appearance on CNN, and in early June, Griffin held a press conference where she and lawyers confirmed that she was now under investigation for a threatening the president.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” Griffin said during her press conference. “He [Trump] broke me. He broke me.”

She added, “Trump is trying to ruin my life. [If] you don’t stand up you get run over… This is America. You shouldn’t have to die for it. Death threats are constant and specific. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it could be you.”

