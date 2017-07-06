Video of Polish first lady dodging Trump handshake goes viral

At this point, it seems impossible for foreign leaders to meet President Donald Trump without ending up in some kind of weird handshake situation. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shook Trump’s hand for 19 whole seconds, while French President Emmanuel Macron went in for a death-grip, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned his salutation into a hug. The latest moment of handshake diplomacy came Thursday during the president’s stop in Poland on his way to the G20 summit in Germany.

After giving a speech in Warsaw’s Krasinski Square (in front of the monument to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against Nazi occupation), Trump went to shake the hands of his hosts, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. The latter, however, walked right past him to first shake hands with her American counterpart, Melania Trump.

Watch the clip below.