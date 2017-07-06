Judge sets Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial for November

The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case has set Nov. 6 for retrial.

In June, a Pennsylvania judge granted a mistrial after the jury had announced that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” for the second time in the trial. The 79-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004.

The first trial ended with a hung jury. The panel deliberated for 52 hours before telling the judge they reached an impasse. It was later revealed that two jurors prevented a guilty verdict in Cosby’s trial.

After the mistrial announcement, District Attorney Steele said they would retry the cast against Cosby.

Cosby’s six-day trial marked the culmination of a scandal that eclipsed his career in recent years, as he has faced an ever-increasing number of similar sexual abuse allegations from dozens of women dating back decades, all of which he has denied.

Cosby was charged in 2015 with three counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with Constand’s accusation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, insisting their sexual contact was consensual. Constand, who is gay, said their contact was not consensual.

This article originally appeared on People.com