Keeping up with the craziness: A timeline of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship

Rob Kardashian blasted his on-again-off-again girlfriend and mother of his child, Blac Chyna, Wednesday on Instagram — and later with the same posts on Twitter after, as he explained, “Instagram shut me down” — with allegations of infidelity and drug abuse. In a series of posts, the youngest Kardashian sibling shared naked photos of his ex and spilled details of her alleged sexual relations with multiple men.

This isn’t the first time the couple has gone through a very public fallout — indeed, the course of their love has never really run smoothly. Here’s a timeline of the sparring ex-lovers’ relationship:

Where it all began…

On Instagram — doesn’t it seem so fitting now? On January 25, 2016, Chyna shares a since-deleted (get used to hearing those words) photo on the ‘gram in which she is being hugged by a heavily-tattooed arm. She captions it simply: “The beginning.” (We could never have known back then how sordid this saga would get.) It doesn’t take long for fans to speculate that the inked arm belongs to Rob Kardashian. Still, not everyone believes it could be, considering Chyna has a son with rapper Tyga, who, at the time, is dating Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner. Chyna has previously also been close friends with Kim Kardashian, though things seem to shift after Kylie and Tyga started dating.

Public declarations

A few weeks later, Kardashian makes a show of his love for Chyna, showering her in dozens of roses for Valentine’s Day. A few days later the reality star splurges on a Calabasas mansion for them to live in together, and within a couple weeks he is declaring his love for Chyna in a since-deleted Instagram post which he captions: “Love this woman right here so f— y’all with your negative comments.”

The good life

For a moment it seems like things are going well between the twosome. Kardashian, who had previously struggled with physical and emotional wellbeing, begings to adopt a healthier lifestyle, fitness regimen, and a generally more positive outlook. However, it’s short-lived when in March 2016 Kardashian purges his Instagram account of any trace of this life-changing lady friend. Rumors swirl that the couple has parted ways, prompting Kardashian to once again to clear the air on Instagram. “Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves,” he writes. “It’s impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate if it everyone respects that.” He also invents the couple name ChyRo.

Smooth sailing

Later that month the couple jets off to Montego Bay, Jamaica to soak up some sun. A week later Kardashian attends a birthday party for his mom, Kris Jenner. His sisters are in attendance, but not Chyna was not. Nonetheless, by the end of the month the Klan is making moves to embrace Chyna as part of the family, acknowledging her positive influence on their brother and son’s life. Across social media platforms, all was well, with their snaps even getting a little racy at times.

Better put a ring on it

After ten full weeks of dating, the couple announce their engagement. The 7-carat diamond ring was designed by a childhood friend of Kardashian. The lovebirds celebrate their impending nuptials at L.A. gentleman’s club Ace of Diamonds. Fitting.

And baby makes three

On May 6, 2016, the couple confirms on Instagram (of course!) that they’re expecting their first child together.

Natural progression

The couple settles comfortably into their pregnancy and further bridge any gap between Chyna and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood. Naturally, that prompts E! — home of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — to green-light a new reality show documenting their life together.

Purge, take two

By July 25, 2016, Kardashian once again purges his Instagram of all traces of his baby mama. People aren’t sure what to make of his actions, especially when the model shares a makeup tutorial on Snapchat, her gleaming engagement ring in full sight. Kardashian follows up by going on a blocking spree, preventing calls from his sisters as well as his fiancée. In September, Chyna tweets out Kardashian’s cell phone number, adding on Snapchat: “To assure your man is not texting no bitches, just tweet his number out. How’s that feel Rob? How ya feel?…Get your number changed, thank you.”

Baby’s here!

The troubled twosome (back together or never apart?) welcome their first child together on Nov. 10; they name the baby girl Dream Renée.

The beginning of the end

With their child a little over a month old, things start to go wrong between the feisty couple in December. On social media, Kardashian reveals that Chyna has taken the baby and left him. On Snapchat he claims Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built” while sharing images of empty rooms in the couple’s home. He adds that Chyna wasn’t letting him see their daughter. “She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream.” In a since-deleted post, Chyna says Kardashian could come and see Dream if he wants to because he “knows where we are.” This all went down after screenshots of private messages Chyna had sent in which she insults Kardashian appear on her apparently-hacked Instagram account.

New year, new start

After a tumultuous holiday season (including a brief hospital stay for Kardashian, who is treated for problems related to his type 2 diabetes), the back-on couple spends New Year’s Eve together, enjoying a romantic dinner with their daughter. On January 25, the new parents celebrate making it to their 1-year anniversary (against all odds). Naturally, they share a photo of the occasion on Instagram. “1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee,” Kardashian writes in the caption.

Never mind…

In Feb. 2017, the couple is off again with reports citing Chyna’s intolerance towards Kardashian’s insecurities and depression as the main reason for the split. Terms like “custody battle” start to surface, with sources expecting the fight for Dream to get ugly.

Are they or aren’t they?

A couple months later, the “we thought they broke up” couple is spotted at a restaurant and on May 30, Kardashian uses his favorite communication tool (Instagram, in case you hadn’t noticed the trend) to write a sweet note about the mother of his baby. The since-deleted post reads: “On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child.” But then just one day later…

New flames

It looks as if Kardashian had moved on, as rumors circle that he is dating Mehgan James (Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club and VH1’s Basketball Wives LA). Kardashian denies the claims and it seems he and his ex are getting along well enough for the sake of their daughter.

Fireworks

Then, on July 5, Kardashian drags Chyna (yet again) through all kinds of dirt for her alleged behavior on his since-deleted Instagram account. In many explicitly graphic posts crammed with insults and expletives, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star accuses his ex of sleeping with three men (himself included) in one weekend. “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he captions one video in which Chyna is kissing an unidentified man. “Come spend time with your daughter … ” He goes on to share a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between them, which includes a photo of her exposed genital area. (Instagram — which does not allow “nude, partially nude … pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content via the Service” — suspends his account.) But that doesn’t stop Kardashian, who takes his rant to Twitter, re-posting the explicit photos — which EW does not include below — and reiterating accusations of his ex’s infidelity.

Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video… of another man in our bed pic.twitter.com/3rE4luXilJ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

But she couldn't remain loyal and cheated and fucked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017