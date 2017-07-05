People got really mad at NPR for tweeting the Declaration of Independence

This weekend, Americans around the country celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks, cookouts, and various other patriotic celebrations. NPR, for their part, celebrated by holiday by tweeting out the words of the Declaration of Independence.

The country’s founding document was originally adopted in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, but it had a different resonance on the internet of 2017. With so many people up in arms these days about President Donald Trump or #TheResistance or whatever else causes them outrage, NPR’s tweets elicited some truly unexpected reactions. Some users seemed to think the tweets were pointed attacks on President Trump. One user responded to the line about how “it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government” by saying, “so, NPR is calling for revolution. Interesting way to condone the violence while sounding ‘patriotic.’ Your implications are clear.”

Check out some of the tweets below, as well as the thread of NPR’s original posts.

241 years ago today, church bells rang out over Philadelphia as the Declaration of Independence was adopted https://t.co/PAcHgLqOUE — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

Seriously, this is the dumbest idea I have ever seen on twitter. Literally no one is going to read 5000 tweets about this trash. — Darren Mills 🇺🇸 (@darren_mills) July 4, 2017