Lindsay Lohan wants people to 'stop #bullying' Donald Trump on Twitter

Lindsay Lohan has called for critics to “stop bullying” President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The former Mean Girls star, who now lives in London full-time, responded to a tweet showing an image of a Breitbart article in which Trump tweeted that he would be “delighted” to help Charlie Gard, a critically ill British baby that the European Court of Human Rights deemed was too sick to help with experimental medicine.

“THIS IS our president,” Lohan, 31, tweeted on Monday. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

Lohan went on to praise the First Family — including First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Donald Trump Jr. — for being “kind people.”

“As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she wrote in response to another tweet.

Although some social media users were “glad Lindsay Lohan actually spoke out” in support of Trump, many criticized the actress.

“Stop trying to make Trump happen. It’s not going to happen,” one person wrote, spinning a well-known quote from Mean Girls.

This isn’t the first time The Parent Trap star has stood up for the president. During a Facebook Live Q&A session for the Daily Mail in February, she urged Americans to “join him.”

“I think always in the public eye you’re going to get scrutinized,” she said. “He is the president — we have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.”

Well said Lindsay! When our President SUCCEEDS we succeed! @realDonaldTrump is our President! — Renee (@HarleysR4Chicks) July 5, 2017

Everyone hates trump but he isn't all that bad and im glad Lindsay Lohan actually spoke out — PINNED (@sonhyvnwoo) July 5, 2017

So much respect for @LindsayLohan. Even when America turned on her, she still loves and shows so much respect for 🇺🇸 and our president. ❤️ya https://t.co/c0cbyKbp2Z — Marky Hutt👨🏻‍🎤 (@markyhutt) July 5, 2017

I can't believe lindsay lohan is a trump supporter how am I supposed to recover from this I was rooting for her pic.twitter.com/ll6lcImUM0 — tarra (@gratatarra) July 5, 2017

Seems that some of us didn't learn anything from Mean Girls? Donald Trump is a racist-homophobic-misogynistic bully. Love USA? Impeach him. — Abraham Gutman (@abgutman) July 5, 2017

Charlie Gard is actively suffering. Trump is only helping in prolonging his pain. At same time takes away healthcare from million of kids. — Abraham Gutman (@abgutman) July 5, 2017

I absolutely believe that Lindsay Lohan was hacked, she couldn't work with refugees, learn the Quran, the Arabic AND support Trump. No way. — Tragic (@trashdri) July 5, 2017

During the presidential election, comments that Trump made about Lohan in 2004 in which he talked about “deeply troubled” teen star resurfaced.

In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Trump brought up Lohan, asking the radio host what he thinks of the then 18-year-old. “I think she’s hot,” Stern responded.

“There’s something there right?” said Trump. “But you have to like freckles. I’ve seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles. Are you into freckles?”

Stern answered that he is “not into freckles” and later asked Trump if he could imagine “having sex” with the “troubled teen.”

Trump responded, “She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they’re always the best in bed?”

In response the comments, Hunter Frederick, a representative for Lohan told PEOPLE, “Donald Trump is a perfect example that money cannot buy you class. As a man, I am disgusted.”

The rep also issued a statement on behalf of Lohan, saying, “Right now, Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by Presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focusing on helping children around the world in need and that’s where her passion is.”

