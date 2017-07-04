How stars are celebrating the Fourth of July

Hollywood is wishing America a happy birthday!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are among the stars sharing their Fourth of July celebrations on social media. The couple threw on some festive American flag jammies, while others like William Shatner and Mark Ruffalo offered simple tweets in honor of the big day.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Independence Day messages from some your favorite celebrities and notables, including Alison Brie, Monica Potter, author Margaret Atwood, and more. Check back throughout the day for updates.

Happy 4th of July, all you Twitters, here and elsewhere. I love my country; it's just the president that makes me want to blow lunch. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2017

Odd feeling this 4th of July. Usually I'd be excited for BBQ & fireworks. This year I am truly concerned for my beautiful country. #Resist — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th to everyone EVERYWHERE! ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Move your hips like you know what!!!!!! #Yeah #partyintheusa pic.twitter.com/AymLVEKKqJ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July, folks! (Special shout-out to you, Robert Mueller.) 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5jdikVUgXz — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July! Have fun and be safe! #HappyBirthdayAmerica — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 4, 2017

Hope y'all have a safe and happy 4th! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/swiGoLMETI — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 4, 2017

Couldn't be happier to be back in America for the tour! Happy 4th of July! ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 4, 2017

Have a great 4th of July , America 🇺🇸 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 4, 2017

#happy4thofjuly #jammies A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Happy 4th of July!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

What we celebrate today is not just the birth of a nation but the ideals that built and sustain a democracy. Happy 4th of July! — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 4, 2017

Happy Fourth of July to you and your families! Enjoy the day celebrating our freedoms in this great country. pic.twitter.com/6vS8dINmOV — Monica Potter (@monicapotter) July 4, 2017

Some things that are self evident still need to be said over and over.

Have a happy day. pic.twitter.com/rhTpbURXtp — Alan Alda (@alanalda) July 4, 2017

😭🇮🇹✨🌊 Sending ❤️to fam & friends in 🇺🇸 this 4th of July..! #happy4thofjuly !! A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Happy 4th of July!! 🎉🎉🇺🇸🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ciGcUN9GEk — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 4, 2017

Happy Fourth of July!!!! May your trike match your wagon and your hat match your bathing suit. Circa 1974. #fourthofjuly 🇺🇸🎇💥 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Happy 4th from Paris! 🇺🇸in 🇫🇷 A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Happy 4th! Love this AMAZING view from my hotel room!!! Now time to go back to filming 😉😘😍@fscostarica @howelltalent #fspuravida #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/mxovs7bDGA — Aja Naomi King (@ajanaomi_king) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July to all celebrating! pic.twitter.com/VjMBS5tZdY — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 4, 2017

Happy #4thofjulyweekend🇺🇸💥everyone from #Paris🇫🇷. I'm missing my home sweet home😢 & all the fun American festivities! 💥🌭🍹🎆🇺🇸 ❤️💙 A post shared by Brooke Burke-Charvet (@brookeburke) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Only in America. My life would have been an impossible dream anywhere else, so I tell everyone I am not self-made, I'm American-made. pic.twitter.com/5xjPjM4iFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 4, 2017

I am truly thankful to all of the men & women who have bravely served throughout our history and made America great. Happy birthday, U.S.A. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July everyone!! (And if you're not from the USA… happy regular Tuesday!) — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July we like it just the way it is America completely over the top and fabulous #Sandyland pic.twitter.com/p0QKl83nMN — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July, USA friends! — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) July 4, 2017

happy 4th of july! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#GodBlessAmerica — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) July 4, 2017

Three Cheers for the Red White and Blue! Happy 4th of July Everybody! Hope today has you smiling so big your cheeks pop your sunglasses off your face too! 😎🇺🇸🗽⭐️❤️💙💥💄💋⛵️🥂🍾⭐️💥❤️💙🍉And may your 🌽be knee high on the 4th of July! 🇺🇸😎🗽🥂🍾💙❤️💥 A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Happy 4th !!! Have Fun. Be safe. And Raise A Glass of 🥃 & A Burger To Our Men & Women In Uniform!!! pic.twitter.com/3tfaARabw8 — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) July 4, 2017