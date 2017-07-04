Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

How stars are celebrating the Fourth of July

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and more are showing their love of country

@chancelloragard

Posted on

Hollywood is wishing America a happy birthday!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are among the stars sharing their Fourth of July celebrations on social media. The couple threw on some festive American flag jammies, while others like William Shatner and Mark Ruffalo offered simple tweets in honor of the big day.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Independence Day messages from some your favorite celebrities and notables, including Alison Brie, Monica Potter, author Margaret Atwood, and more. Check back throughout the day for updates.

#happy4thofjuly #jammies

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Happy 4th of July!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on

😭🇮🇹✨🌊 Sending ❤️to fam & friends in 🇺🇸 this 4th of July..! #happy4thofjuly !!

A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on

Happy 4th from Paris! 🇺🇸in 🇫🇷

A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) on