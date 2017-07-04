Rumer Willis celebrates 6 months of sobriety: 'I'm really proud of myself'

Rumer Willis is opening up about her struggle with addiction.

In a new Instagram post on Sunday, the Empire actress revealed that she recently celebrated six months of sobriety.

“Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life,” she wrote in the caption of a make-up free photo.

This is the first time the actress has opened up about her addiction. “I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself, ” the 28-year-old wrote.

The daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Rumer won season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago.