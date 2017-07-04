Jessica Simpson celebrates son's 4th birthday with Moana-inspired party

Happy birthday, Ace Knute!

Jessica Simpson’s son celebrated his fourth birthday with a Moana-inspired party — complete with a Maui lookalike — in the family’s backyard, which was made to look like the Isle of Te Fiti, the island of the goddess featured in the Disney film.

Ace’s party featured a bounce house and games, including personalized toy sacks from My 1st Years.

The entrepreneur posed with her kids and husband Eric Johnson, 37, for a family photo alongside Moana and Maui. They wore beach-themed outfits with vibrant greens and floral designs.











May wish #4 come true my beautiful baby boy 💚#ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

…and he is 4 😢 💚♋️ 🦀#ACEKNUTE #carpoolkaraoke A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

The singer and businesswoman celebrated her son’s birthday with a tribute on her Instagram, featuring a video of her two kids singing “The Happy Birthday Song” in their own style of Carpool Karaoke.

“May wish #4 come true my beautiful baby boy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of her blond-haired boy surrounded by balloons and a birthday cake.

Ace’s tropical backyard bash comes weeks after Simpson, 36, threw her daughter Maxwell Drew a mermaid-themed fifth birthday party, with Maxwell wearing a mermaid tail.

