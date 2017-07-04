Woman who cleaned Donald Trump's Hollywood star inspires hilarious memes

Amid the resistance against President Donald Trump, no one is safe from digital backlash — even a young woman who performed a seemingly harmless gesture on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Last week, Twitter user Makenna Greenwald shared a photo of herself wiping down the surface of Donald Trump’s star on the famous pathway, which had been heavily defaced with graffiti. “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star,” Greenwald tweeted along with a series of photos showing off her work. “Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight.”
Naturally, Twitter responded to Greenwald’s actions with a slew of memes mocking her actions.
“Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star,” Jake Stubbs tweeted Saturday, mocking Greenwald’s original sentiment. “Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight.”
Greenwald has since responded to the influx of memes targeting her by retweeting various messages of support, including one from Eric Trump, who extended a personal thank you online.
Still, other variations on Greenwald’s tweet continue to make the digital rounds, including comical tributes to Jennifer Lopez, Godzilla, Carrie Fisher, Michael Jackson, Shrek, and more.
Check out the best responses below.