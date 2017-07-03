Tiger Woods says he's completed an 'intensive program' following DUI arrest

Tiger Woods has announced he recently completed a “private intensive program” following his May 29 arrest and DUI charge.

“I recently completed an out of state private intensive program,” the golfer, 41, said in a statement Monday on Twitter. “I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I’ve received.”

Woods revealed in June that he was seeking professional help to manage his medications. In late May, Woods was taken into custody at around 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Florida, along Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway, a Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE. He was charged with a DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m., according to booking records.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.“

Woods had no alcohol in his system when he was arrested for DUI, but had used several pain medications including Vicodin, according to police reports. Two breathalyzer tests registered a .000 blood alcohol content.

He allegedly failed the sobriety test badly and was unable to put his finger on his nose, walk a straight line, or stand on one leg. The report also stated that Woods was found asleep at the wheel on the side of the road, and had to be woken up. Woods’ speech was described as being “slow, sluggish, very slurred.”

He is expected to appear in court on July 8.

