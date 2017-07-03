Watch the late Stevie Ryan's most notable YouTube videos

On Saturday, actress and YouTube star Stevie Ryan died at the age of 33 as a result of suicide by hanging.

While there’s seemingly never been more social media stars, Ryan was one of the original YouTube breakouts. In 2006, she debuted her first character, a Latina named “Little Loca.” As she continued creating “Little Loca” videos, Ryan expanded her content to include a sexually adventurous teenager, Katrina, and celebrity impressions such as Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

The actress’ online popularity led to Ryan getting her own show on VH1. On Stevie TV, which debuted in 2012 and lasted two seasons before being canceled, Ryan continued her popular characters and impressions, while adding much more.

Watch some of her most popular work below.

Little Loca’s introduction

In the video from May 2016, Ryan introduces Little Loca to the world.

Scandalous Hood Rat

Little Loca gets in the music game with this anthem, which is available for purchase on iTunes.

Recreates Twilight kiss

Ryan channels Kristen Stewart in this awkward re-creation of Bella and Edward’s big Twilight kiss.

Lady Gaga gets a dirty remix

As Lady CaCa, Ryan puts a bathroom spin on a few of the Grammy winner’s hit songs.

Justin Bieber goes Back to the Future

Continuing the impression she started online, Ryan brings her Bieber to Stevie TV and the future.

The Twerking Intervention

Stevie’s family stages an intervention for her when they worry about her addiction to twerking.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).