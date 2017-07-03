Drake Bell, Shane Dawson, and more pay tribute to Stevie Ryan

Following Monday’s announcement that YouTuber Stevie Ryan had died at age 33 by suicide, friends and fans of the actress — who was one of the first YouTube stars, thanks to her original character “Little Loca” — took to Twitter and other social media to express their sadness and surprise at her passing.
“This is too much. My heart is crushed,” tweeted Drake and Josh actor Drake Bell. “Stevie Ryan I love you and miss you…”
Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra shared that he’d recently spoken to Ryan about depression on account of his own wife, Catelynn Lowell, recently seeking treatment for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of their second child. “I’m so sad to hear about Stevie Ryan,” tweeted Baltierra. “I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of Catelynn.”
Lowell retweeted her husband’s post, adding, “So sad… #pleasegethelp #seekoutsomeone”
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).