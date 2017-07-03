Drake Bell, Shane Dawson, and more pay tribute to Stevie Ryan

Following Monday’s announcement that YouTuber Stevie Ryan had died at age 33 by suicide, friends and fans of the actress — who was one of the first YouTube stars, thanks to her original character “Little Loca” — took to Twitter and other social media to express their sadness and surprise at her passing.

“This is too much. My heart is crushed,” tweeted Drake and Josh actor Drake Bell. “Stevie Ryan I love you and miss you…”

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra shared that he’d recently spoken to Ryan about depression on account of his own wife, Catelynn Lowell, recently seeking treatment for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of their second child. “I’m so sad to hear about Stevie Ryan,” tweeted Baltierra. “I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of Catelynn.”

Lowell retweeted her husband’s post, adding, “So sad… #pleasegethelp #seekoutsomeone”

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you…https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

I'm so sad to hear about @StevieRyan I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell 😔#RIP — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 3, 2017

I am devastated, my heart is broken…rest n peace Stevie Ryan — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) July 3, 2017

Love you @StevieRyan. A true original and way ahead of your time. Thank you for always being so kind to me. ❤ https://t.co/qbqlRrWnBR — Michael Buckley (@buckhollywood) July 3, 2017

Rest In Peace Stevie Ryan — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 3, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of @StevieRyan. She was one of the 1st people I met in LA and she'll be missed. — Rhett McLaughlin (@rhettmc) July 3, 2017

.@StevieRyan gave me my first TV writing job. A great talent and human being, gone too soon. ❤️ — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 3, 2017

I am beyond saddened to learn of Stevie Ryan's passing. If you suffer from depression, please get help. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) July 3, 2017

Me and @StevieRyan as #LittleLoca. October 2007. Sending so much light to her loves ones. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yliaPCn8a1 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

So sad to see the news about @StevieRyan 😔 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 3, 2017

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).