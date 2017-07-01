On this July 1, which marks Canada Day, celebrities born in America’s northern neighbor show their pride and commemorate the 150 years since the country’s confederation. Though, Ryan Reynolds jokes “150 is nothing.”

“It’s like, Robert Pattinson’s age in the Twilight Movies,” the Deadpool star, born in Vancouver, tweeted Saturday. “Happy Birthday I guess.”

William Shatner, Shania Twain, and Arrow actor Stephen Amell, more stars of Canada, raised their emoji flags high on social media. Shatner posted a message in French, while Twain called it a “special one today” and Amell commemorated the birthday of his buddy, actor Nick Nicotera.

150 is nothing. It's like, Robert Pattinson's age in the Twilight Movies. Happy Birthday I guess. #Canada150 🇨🇦 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 1, 2017

Comme le Canada célébrera 150e anniversaire, je souhaite à tous une bonne fête du Canada! pic.twitter.com/YGpbCPuLBb — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 1, 2017

🇨🇦 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 1, 2017

Special one today #Canada150 😘 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 1, 2017

Happy 🇨🇦 Day.

Happy Birthday @NickNicotera —

Nothing else matters. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 1, 2017

In a message posted to Twitter, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted his commitment to supporting diversity. “This country has given us so much to be thankful for, and our greatest pride is that you can come here from anywhere in the world and build a good life,” he said. “We don’t care where you’re from or what religion you practice or who you love — you are all welcome in Canada.”

According to the Toronto Star, Trudeau met with Indigenous activists who erected a teepee on Parliament Hill Saturday. The prime minister also addressed them in his statement.

“Diversity has been at the very core of Canada for centuries,” Trudeau continued. “It is the foundation on which our great country was built, but today, while many of us celebrate Canada 150, others do not. Indigenous peoples in this country have faced racism and oppression for centuries, since early explorers believed they had found a new world. As a society, we must acknowledge and apologize for past wrongs and chart a path forward, one that promises a bright future for all Canadians.”

Will Arnett thanked him for “celebrating diversity and inclusion,” while Trudeau welcomed a visit with Prince Charles.

Happy Canada Day to ALL Canadians

Thank you @JustinTrudeau for celebrating diversity and inclusion#Canada150 https://t.co/rbGw94gFlu — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) July 1, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Prince Charles earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/7PDt2vy2Q4 — CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) July 1, 2017

President Trump tweeted early in the morning, “Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau.” (His social media celebration was short-lived; POTUS then followed that message with another attack on MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, calling the Morning Joe hosts “crazy” and “dumb as a rock.”)

Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

See more Canadian and non-Canadian celebrities commemorating the day below.

150 years ago, an idea took shape. Blemished, imperfect, evolving, Canada is still the best country the world has come up with so far. — Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) July 1, 2017

Happy birthday, beautiful. You don't look a day over 149.#Canada150 #CanadaDay — Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) July 1, 2017

Happy Birthday Canada! Thanks for being an amazing place to grow up and continually a place I'm proud to call my homeland. #Canada150 — Cobie Smulders (@CobieSmulders) July 1, 2017

Happy Canada day!!! 🇨🇦 🤘🏼 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 1, 2017