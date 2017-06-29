Johnny Galecki thanks firefighters after massive fire claims his home

Johnny Galecki is thanking firefighters for their service after his vacation home burned down in a massive fire.

The Big Bang Theory star, whose San Luis Obispo ranch — located 190 miles north of Los Angeles — was burned to the ground in a fire on Monday, shared his appreciation on Instagram for members of Cal Fire.

“Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe,” Galecki, 42, wrote on Thursday.

“Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support,” he continued. “It is far from lost on us here.#muchlove #movingforwardstronger.”

In the touching image shared to the social media app, the actor stands in the rubble of where his home used to be as he hugs a firefighter. Another member of Cal Fire also stands close by.

Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

The Hill Fire, as it has been named in California, is estimated to be around 1,500 acres in size, according to KSBY. Two fires were initially reported in the area but later merged into one as the state’s fire season ramps up.

Nearly 250 people were evacuated from their homes on Monday night, KSBY reported. All roads leading to the area of the fire were closed.

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” he said in a statement to TMZ (which first reported the news).

“It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild,” he continued.

“We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger,” the statement concluded. “Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”

This article originally appeared on People.com