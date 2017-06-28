Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome son Jack Oscar

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are parents!
The engaged couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar Statham, on Saturday, June 24, according to a sweet black-and-white photo posted to Huntington-Whiteley’s Instagram account Wednesday.
“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️,” the new mom captioned the photo, which shows 4-day-old baby Jack grasping his mom’s fingers.
The English actor, 49, and model/actress, 30, shared the news of their little one on the way in February, via an oceanside snap of the then-mom-to-be baring her baby bump in a Missoni bikini.
“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned the announcement.
Huntington-Whiteley has been relatively private about her pregnancy, but has made a few event appearances throughout where her adorable bump was on full display. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out in late March during Seoul Fashion Week, wearing a blush dress with a high-low hemline that hugged her growing belly.
The new parents made quite the glamorous pair at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February, where Huntington-Whiteley dazzled in a long silver Versace gown and and Nirav Modi earrings.
In early April, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress opted for a long gown with a high slit as she supported her love of about six years at the Los Angeles premiere of his film The Fate of the Furious.
Huntington-Whiteley celebrated her soon-to-arrive first child while surrounded by loved ones at a pink-and-yellow-infused baby shower in May.
For the sunny outdoor festivities, the then-mom-to-be chose the gorgeous off-the-shoulder Lace Trimmed Bardot Maxi Dress by Self-Portrait that hugged her growing baby bump, accessorizing with large round sunglasses.
Precisely how long the couple have been planning to expand their family is uncertain, but as the new mom told the Sunday Express in 2015, “Having a family is something I think about for sure.”
“Whether I’d live here in America or in England, it’s not always as simple as that,” she added at the time. “I have no idea what will happen but it’ll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I’m sure.”
