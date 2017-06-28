'I don't know where the motherf---er is': Mariah Carey speaks out on ex James Packer's scandal

Mariah Carey has found herself in the middle of a media firestorm amid a corruption investigation involving her ex-fiancé James Packer and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Carey, 47, recently told a reporter in Israel that she has nothing to do with the scandal, as police reportedly seek to question Packer about his involvement in alleged corruption and illegal gift-giving to the politician, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t know where the motherf—er is,” Carey said during a recent interview with Israel’s Channel 2 News while visiting the country to promote her new partnership with local skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics. “How am I supposed to know? I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on. I don’t. I don’t pay attention to it.”

Police have been seeking to speak with Packer — from whom Carey split last October — since March as part of the ongoing investigation, according to THR.

Local media reported that Packer allegedly gave Netanyahu’s 25-year-old son, Yair, luxurious vacation getaways around the world with use of his private jet, with the gifts likely extended to Netanyahu and his wife Sara, according to THR.

Additionally, Israeli authorities believe Packer gave Sara and another Israeli official tickets to Carey’s concert in the country in August 2015, the publication reports. The show occurred weeks after Carey and Packer attended a private dinner with the Netanyahus. However, Carey said she was unaware of any wrongdoing at the dinner.

“I was eating the food,” Carey told the reporter nonchalantly. “I was just there because I was invited to dinner.”

Carey echoed her statements in an interview with Erev Tov, telling a reporter: “I don’t really pay attention to politics, darling.”



The “Touch My Body” singer seemed surprised when the reporter told her someone “got free tickets” to one of her concerts.

“Oh, now they want to blame me? Someone wants to blame me for something now? What did I do? I didn’t do anything,” she said.

“Honestly, I feel bad about that, if that happened to anybody. I don’t want anyone to have any kind of bad issues for themselves. I’m just trying to be, um, trying to do me.”

