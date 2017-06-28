Halle Berry to launch ESSENCE Festival 2017 with keynote conversation

ESSENCE Festival 2017 single-night tickets and ticket packages are on sale now! For more info and the latest news, visit the Festival page here.

We’re officially less than one week away from the start of the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, and now there’s yet another reason why this year’s festivities are not to be missed.

Gracing the ESSENCE Empowerment stage for the first time ever, Oscar Award-winning actress and style icon Halle Berry will be kicking off the exciting lineup of daytime activities at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Friday, June 30. The beloved Hollywood beauty will make her Empowerment Experience debut with a keynote conversation at 11 a.m., where she will take a moment to speak on a range of topics close to her heart and share exclusive details about her upcoming projects, while also reflecting on some of her many career-defining moments.

VIDEO: How the Wealthiest Black Women Made Their Money

For nearly three decades, Berry has wowed audiences with her on-screen performances and served as a stellar representation of the class, strength, and authenticity Black women bring to the big screen. A true student of her craft, the talented mother of two is most celebrated for making history as the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Halle joins an already-impressive daytime lineup on the Empowerment Stage that includes previously announced guests Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Angela Rye, Al Sharpton, Ava DuVernay, Mary J. Blige, Michael Eric Dyson, Tamron Hall, Larenz Tate, Tamika Mallory, April Ryan, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and many more.

Click HERE for a look at the full ESSENCE Empowerment Experience speakers list.

Be sure to download the official ESSENCE Fest app for information on how you can see Halle, along with more of your favorite faces in business, politics, entertainment, and more at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com