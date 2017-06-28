Donald Trump is heading to Disney World… sort of.

The Disney Parks blog announced Tuesday that the 45th president will record his voice for inclusion in the Magic Kingdom’s popular Hall of Presidents attraction, which is also set to incorporate an animatronic figure of Trump when it reopens in late 2017 after a lengthy refurbishment. Trump’s recording session is scheduled to take place in the near future.

“Despite some media reports to the contrary, President Trump will have a speaking role in The Hall of Presidents,” Disney Parks’ Thomas Smith wrote. “We have been working closely with the current White House — just as we have with previous administrations.”

Disney first debuted the theater-style attraction — which offers an informative look at the office of the presidency throughout history, as told by animated, humanoid models made in the likeness of past U.S. leaders — alongside the Orlando, Florida-based resort’s grand opening in 1971. Since 1993, each new president has had his likeness recreated for the show. Morgan Freeman has narrated the most recent iteration since 2009, while J.D. Hall (2001-2009), Maya Angelou (1993-2001), and Lawrence Dobkin (1971-1973) filled the role before him.

The renovated attraction will debut later this year with a new presentation, a new sound system, fresh lighting, and an HD projection system all in the name of allowing the attraction to return “with an even wider vantage point of our country’s history,” per Disney.

Barack Obama was previously added to the Hall of Presidents in July 2009, and George W. Bush joined in 2001. Bill Clinton (the first president to record his voice for the park) preceded him in October 1993.