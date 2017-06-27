Steve Carell 'busting with pride' that the internet loves his silver fox look

Move over, George Clooney and Anderson Cooper — there’s a new silver fox in town.

Steve Carell has a new role in Hollywood — that of distinguished heartthrob. When the former The Office star debuted a new look in London last week while promoting Despicable Me 3, he nearly broke the internet. Fans went crazy for his grayer head of hair, dapper sweater ensemble, and trendy sneakers.

Twitter responses to Carell’s new look included references to his character’s makeover by Ryan Gosling in 2011’s Crazy Stupid Love and comparisons to George Clooney. One fan wrote, “Steve Carell is hot and you can’t convince me otherwise,” while another declared, “Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell.”

When Entertainment Tonight told Carell about his new status as a Hollywood hottie, the actor took the news in stride, joking, “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”

Though he responded with his trademark dry humor, Carell also seemed genuinely tickled by the attention his new look is getting, adding, “I’m busting with pride. That’s very nice.”

There’s one person who’s always known Carell is a catch — his wife and producing partner Nancy Carell. What does she think about all this internet attention? Carell told ET, “I think she’s hot and that’s all that matters.”

See a sample of responses to Carell’s makeover below.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6 — Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017

someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE — Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017

if you dont want steve carell at his 2006 you dont deserve him at his 2017 https://t.co/dr3sujEGu1 — p (@htepxige) June 23, 2017