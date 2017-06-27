Entertainment Weekly

News

Gotham star Donal Logue says his child is missing

The actor shared the news and information about son Jade Logue on Twitter

Posted on

Donal Logue says his child went missing yesterday in New York City.

On Tuesday, the Gotham actor went on Twitter to share a photo of Jade Logue, as well as some information about his child’s most recent whereabouts.

“Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” Donal, 51, tweeted. According to E! News, Jade is 16.

Since first tweeting that his child went missing in the Brooklyn borough of NYC on Monday, June 26, Donal has not provided any further information.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE that no missing person’s report has been filed, and no information about Jade’s disappearance has been reported.

Donal has starred as Harvey Bullock on Gotham since 2014.

A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on People.com

