Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic are getting Walk of Fame stars — and they were together when they found out

On Thursday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic met for lunch. No word on what they had for the main course, but for dessert, they both got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In a delightful coincidence, the duo was together when they were informed they will be honored next year by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Miranda learned the news the old-fashioned way: on Twitter from a reporter.
Meanwhile, five minutes earlier, Yankovic shared the news of his star on social media. “I just found out I’m getting a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME,” he tweeted. “Unbelievable!!”
The unbelievable part came soon thereafter, actually, when Miranda and Yankovic revealed photographic evidence that they were hanging out when learning about the honors. Miranda’s picture is especially amazing, considering it appears like it really could be the actual moment they were told.
Yankovic went on to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and “the amazing fans whose support & tireless efforts made this happen.”
The rest of the 2018 class of honorees is quite the star-studded group, with Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Hamill, Ryan Murphy, Taraji P. Henson, and Snoop Dogg among the other inductees.