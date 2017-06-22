Bill Cosby to hold town halls on sexual assault, spokesman says

Bill Cosby is looking to hold a series of town hall meetings to discuss sexual assault after his high-profile criminal case ended in a mistrial last weekend.

Speaking to Good Day Alabama on Thursday, spokesman Andrew Wyatt said, “Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work. We are now planning town halls, and we’re going to be coming to this city [Birmingham] sometime in July. We’ll talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

He continued, “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. And they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing.

“And it also affects married men,” Wyatt added, chuckling.

“Is it kind of a ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ situation?’” host Janice Rogers asked.

“Right, right,” Wyatt said.

Ebonee Benson, a spokeswoman for Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, interjected, “Laws are changing. The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended, so this is why people need to be educated on — a brush against a shoulder, anything at this point can be considered sexual assault, and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Cosby went to court June 5 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly molesting former Temple University basketball staffer Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial June 17 when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict after six days of deliberations. Prosecutors have said they will retry the case.

More than 50 other women have also accused Cosby of some form of sexual assault, but the statutes of limitations for most of the allegations have expired. Cosby has denied the allegations.

Wyatt did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.