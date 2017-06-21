Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

It's #NationalSelfieDay! See the most popular celebrity selfies of all time.

@jamiganz

Posted on

The internet is celebrating #NationalSelfieDay, and in honor of the occasion, EW is rounding up some of the most popular celebrity selfies on Twitter.

Among our picks is the selfie seen ’round the world — that golden moment during the 2014 Academy Awards when Ellen officially created selfie #goals; the snap held the record for most-retweeted selfie until it was dethroned last month.

Grab your selfie stick, choose your filters wisely, and check out some of the most popular celebrity selfies below.