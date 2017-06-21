It's #NationalSelfieDay! See the most popular celebrity selfies of all time.

The internet is celebrating #NationalSelfieDay, and in honor of the occasion, EW is rounding up some of the most popular celebrity selfies on Twitter.
Among our picks is the selfie seen ’round the world — that golden moment during the 2014 Academy Awards when Ellen officially created selfie #goals; the snap held the record for most-retweeted selfie until it was dethroned last month.
Grab your selfie stick, choose your filters wisely, and check out some of the most popular celebrity selfies below.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
#NetflixAndChill (in an elevator). #13ReasonsWhy #StrangerThings #DearWhitePeople pic.twitter.com/MF6wrFalqE
— Marque Richardson (@SilkyRiiich) May 8, 2017
Can someone please tell me who this celeb is? Everyone was asking him for pics and I didn't wanna feel left out pic.twitter.com/s67vF5rZKZ
— James Malcolm (@DieJamesMalcolm) January 17, 2017
It’s #NationalSelfieDay. Here’s some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/4rTg65xzJh
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 21, 2017
.@KanyeWest @JustinBieber @SamSmithWorld #BirthdayShow #Backstage #Incredible pic.twitter.com/21EvcXFSgn
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2015
When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL pic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2016
reunited #relationshipgoals 😜👼👼👼 pic.twitter.com/jhEvNpg0Wz
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 2, 2015
Feeling v Lolita rn pic.twitter.com/1aI1BKSchB
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 13, 2014
What a poseur ! Lighting was interesting ! Silly bitch pic.twitter.com/eAs9yGAR
— Cher (@cher) September 27, 2012
“Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy!” #NameThatMovie #SaturdayMorningSweat pic.twitter.com/HJ98obE8HQ
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 20, 2017
listening to ANTI 🎈 pic.twitter.com/AgqlhU0GEz
— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 25, 2016
I know I don't mean it but I wish he would've taken me with him 😿 this is unbearable. What am I gonna do without him? pic.twitter.com/Jq9HEvBsw6
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 2, 2014
Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017
somethin bout you pic.twitter.com/oFS20S2WcS
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 21, 2016
Proof pic.twitter.com/DLJIuy4xOK
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 20, 2016
8:43pm update. Same spot. New additions. Have not showered or put on clothing. pic.twitter.com/dbjmlUjDkW
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 25, 2015
TheWifeOfPablo pic.twitter.com/axahGnguXX
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2016
KLAY THOMPSON DIDNT MAKE A ALL NBA TEAM ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW, I'm with u DRAYMOND GREEN this is some Bs klay had 60 wit 11 dribbles pic.twitter.com/8kAYxtkiuR
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 19, 2017
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 29, 2015
I saved a piece of birthday cake my fans. You made my 20s worth it all. To spreading love, above all things. ❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/69Z2JX4ylt
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) March 29, 2016
🎥🍕🕹🔫🌬 pic.twitter.com/EpjFfoMvtr
— Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) March 22, 2017
Those friends that wait for you to dive into the selfie at the last second 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/PYgdTYtYYG
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 13, 2017
@SuicideSquadWB pic.twitter.com/p13jnvhzQq
— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 4, 2016
Look what I have!! This beautiful soul/lady new book "TGWTLBT" #GoGetItAsap #ShesAmazing @amyschumer #LoveYou pic.twitter.com/NIwu1zSfB8
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2016
Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/QesLtTkNZc
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 30, 2016
And what would the Met be without that squad pic?! #BathroomSelfieGoals pic.twitter.com/UTE3KpHqbb
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 2, 2017
New woman. ✂️✨ pic.twitter.com/vvaWcB6tmt
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 27, 2017
— zayn (@zaynmalik) January 28, 2017
Happy Hollydaze! ☃️❄️🎄 #bestpresentwrappereva pic.twitter.com/DhGf8FCHxt
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 25, 2016
Missing my 👼🏻👼🏻's :) pic.twitter.com/JlRpDT6Omx
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 1, 2017
Tea anyone? pic.twitter.com/HbkIJa998c
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2016
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 10, 2016
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2016
Chicagoooooo pic.twitter.com/OgyWtykDf5
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 8, 2014
Night 2 with Musso ❤️ sad to leave Houston 😿 pic.twitter.com/4lA2l2HmLg
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 17, 2014
✈️paris… pic.twitter.com/PMd85rsJjy
— Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) September 8, 2016
— zayn (@zaynmalik) February 15, 2017
My I love you face pic.twitter.com/FjDaOjinwE
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 16, 2017