It's #NationalSelfieDay! See the most popular celebrity selfies of all time.

The internet is celebrating #NationalSelfieDay, and in honor of the occasion, EW is rounding up some of the most popular celebrity selfies on Twitter.

Among our picks is the selfie seen ’round the world — that golden moment during the 2014 Academy Awards when Ellen officially created selfie #goals; the snap held the record for most-retweeted selfie until it was dethroned last month.

Grab your selfie stick, choose your filters wisely, and check out some of the most popular celebrity selfies below.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Can someone please tell me who this celeb is? Everyone was asking him for pics and I didn't wanna feel left out pic.twitter.com/s67vF5rZKZ — James Malcolm (@DieJamesMalcolm) January 17, 2017

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL pic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2016

Feeling v Lolita rn pic.twitter.com/1aI1BKSchB — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 13, 2014

What a poseur ! Lighting was interesting ! Silly bitch pic.twitter.com/eAs9yGAR — Cher (@cher) September 27, 2012

I know I don't mean it but I wish he would've taken me with him 😿 this is unbearable. What am I gonna do without him? pic.twitter.com/Jq9HEvBsw6 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 2, 2014

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

somethin bout you pic.twitter.com/oFS20S2WcS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 21, 2016

8:43pm update. Same spot. New additions. Have not showered or put on clothing. pic.twitter.com/dbjmlUjDkW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 25, 2015

KLAY THOMPSON DIDNT MAKE A ALL NBA TEAM ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW, I'm with u DRAYMOND GREEN this is some Bs klay had 60 wit 11 dribbles pic.twitter.com/8kAYxtkiuR — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 19, 2017

I saved a piece of birthday cake my fans. You made my 20s worth it all. To spreading love, above all things. ❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/69Z2JX4ylt — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) March 29, 2016

Those friends that wait for you to dive into the selfie at the last second 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/PYgdTYtYYG — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 13, 2017

And what would the Met be without that squad pic?! #BathroomSelfieGoals pic.twitter.com/UTE3KpHqbb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 2, 2017

Night 2 with Musso ❤️ sad to leave Houston 😿 pic.twitter.com/4lA2l2HmLg — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 17, 2014