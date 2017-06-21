10 inspiring LGBTQ digital stars you should be following

A version of this story appears in Entertainment Weekly’s special LGBTQ issue, on stands now and available here. Don’t forget to subscribe for exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Social media can do a lot more than just spread selfies. These millennials — who were recently named to the New Fame List chosen by EW’s sister brand INSTANT — are empowering the LGBTQ community, one video at a time. Scroll through for some fun introductions, and visit newfamelist.com for the complete list of digital influencers you should be following.

HANNAH HART

Chef, mental-health advocate, author, actress

Followers: 5.3M

Hart, 30, gets tipsy whipping up creations on her YouTube series, My Drunk Kitchen. Her most personal project is Buffering: Unshared Tales of a Life Fully Loaded, a memoir about depression, ADHD, and her struggles with the mental-health system. Up next: a Food Network show.

JOEY GRACEFFA

Host, reality TV contestant

Followers: 18.3M

A two-time Amazing Race contestant, Graceffa is now hosting Escape the Night, a YouTube Red series pitting video stars against one another to solve a murder mystery. Somehow the 26-year-old has also managed to write three books.

KAT BLAQUE

Transgender rights activist

Followers: 372K

Praised by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki for “starting conversations on YouTube that we don’t have in the mainstream,” Blaque, 26, uses her research and animation skills to tackle complex issues like rape culture and transphobia on her series, What Is.

TODRICK HALL

Broadway actor, singer

Followers: 4.2M

Parodying everything from Beyoncé to Mean Girls with his powerhouse voice, this 32-year-old former American Idol contestant-turned-Broadway star has become a YouTube staple (and a member of Taylor Swift’s squad).

MANNY MUA

Makeup artist, beauty influencer

Followers: 8.2M

This trailblazer’s goal is to “promote equality in the ever-changing makeup landscape,” and it’s working: Manny, 26, is Maybelline’s first male campaign star and the only man to appear on PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful List.

PATRICK STARRR

Makeup artist, beauty influencer

Followers: 6.4M

Starrr, 27, tells EW he specializes in “powder-slamming glamazon transformations from man to glam,” but women — including Tyra Banks and Shay Mitchell — are calling in collaborations too.

JEFFREE STAR

Makeup artist, entrepreneur, musician

Followers: 12.9M

Star’s “internet immortality” claim is no joke. The 31-year-old has moved from MySpace music star to successful YouTube personality, garnering millions of views with his colorful music videos and glamorous makeup tutorials.

CONNOR FRANTA

Author, lifestyle entrepreneur

Followers: 20.1M

“I hate talking about myself,” says Franta, 24, though his revelations about depression, anxiety, body image, and sexuality in YouTube videos and two bestselling books (A Work in Progress, Note to Self) suggest otherwise.

GIGI GORGEOUS

Makeup guru, model, transgender activist

Followers: 7.5M

In her YouTube Red doc, This Is Everything, the 25-year-old makeup artist-turned-YouTube star chronicles her transition after discovering her mother had cancer. “I decided right then,” she says. “Life is too short.”

ARI FITZ

Fashionista, genderqueer advocate, reality star

Followers: 342K

Fitz turned to YouTube to share her Lesbians React series and PROMBOYISH doc after appearing on MTV’s Real World in 2014. Now the 27-year-old is wrapping a doc, My Mama Wears Timbs, about a pregnant butch woman.

