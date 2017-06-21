Two jurors prevented Bill Cosby guilty verdict

Two holdout jurors kept Bill Cosby from being convicted guilty of sexual assault, a juror told ABC News on Wednesday.

The juror, who agreed to speak to ABC News on condition of anonymity, said 10 of the 12 jurors agreed Cosby, 79, was guilty on two of the three counts. On count one, that Cosby had digitally penetrated Andrea Constand without her consent, the jury voted 10-2 to find Cosby guilty.

On the third count, that the alleged assault happened after Cosby gave Constand drugs without her knowledge, the jury was also deadlocked at 10-2, in favor of the guilty verdict, the juror told ABC News.

Meanwhile, on the second count, that Constand was unconscious or unaware during the incident, the vote was 11-1 to acquit Cosby.

On counts one and three, the two holdouts were “not moving, no matter what” the juror said.

The juror also told ABC News that the jury initially voted in a non-binding poll, to find Cosby not guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

As for whether any of the accusations against Cosby, made by dozens of other women, ever factored in, the juror said, “Never. Not once. If somebody would mention something, we would cut them off.”

On Saturday, a Pennsylvania judge granted a mistrial after the jury had announced that they were deadlocked for the second time in the trial of Bill Cosby.

The comedian is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania mansion in January 2004.

The Montgomery County, Pennsylvania jury, which was brought in from Pittsburgh, deliberated for multiple days — returning to the judge multiple times with questions and requests.

After the mistrial announcement, the District Attorney said they would retry the cast against Cosby.

This article originally appeared on People.com