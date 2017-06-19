When is VidCon 2017? And other burning questions answered!

Calling all YouTube lovers! VidCon is coming up fast — are you ready?

The eighth installment of the annual digital video convention kicks off this week in Anaheim, Calif., where internet celebrities, their devoted subscribers, and online video insiders all gather together for one weekend to celebrate and discuss the digital content that’s changing the face of entertainment.

Read on for answers to all your burning questions — whether you want to go to VidCon or want to just know what it is — below!

First things first: What is VidCon?

VidCon is an annual convention devoted to online video content — and it’s coming up! Every June, the Anaheim Convention Center is transformed, for three days, into a mecca for digital content creators, fans, and industry professionals. The packed program includes meet-and-greets with online personalities, panels that celebrate online video and examine new media trends, and seminars that lay out strategies for the rapidly changing entertainment landscape. And that’s not to mention the concerts, movie screenings, and cosplay events! You can check out the whole agenda right here.

When is VidCon 2017?

The eighth annual VidCon will take place Wednesday, June 21, through Saturday, June 24. Sunday, June 25, is the convention’s “Disney Day,” wherein all attendees spend the day in Disneyland, right there in Anaheim.

Who will be there?

Over 400 creators are set to take part in meet-and-greets, give talks, speak on panels, give Q&As, and perform for their digital fans. Among the hundreds of featured creators on the docket are VidCon founders and “VlogBrothers” Hank and John Green, Jenna Marbles, Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart, Mamrie Hart, Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, Markiplier, Benny and Rafi Fine, Tyler Oakley, and among so many more. You can find the full list of creators who will be in attendance — and find out what events they’ll all be a part of — right here.

Are there any other VidCons in other cities?

This year, for the first time, yes! VidCon is going international in 2017, with VidCon Europe, held in Amsterdam back in April, and VidCon Australia, which will take place in Melbourne this September. The Anaheim convention is still the only U.S. event.

How can I attend?

VidCon passes for fans and professionals are still available right here. But buy yours fast — they’ll sell out quickly.