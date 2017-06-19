Miles Teller denies reports of arrest: 'Don't believe everything you read'

Despite reports to the contrary, Miles Teller is denying he was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication.

On Monday, PEOPLE reported that the Whiplash star had been arrested on Sunday morning in San Diego for public intoxication. Following the news, Teller shared his side of the story on social media.

“Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed,” he tweeted. “I wasn’t arrested I was detained [because] there was no evidence to charge me with a crime.” A few minutes later, he continued, “Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

While Teller insists he wasn’t arrested, San Diego Police Department spokesperson Billy Hernandez confirmed to EW that the actor was rejected by a detox center, where he was uncooperative, and was subsequently arrested and booked at the local jail.

The Divergent alum has two dramas set for release in October with Thank You for Your Service and Granite Mountain. He also recently signed on to make the transition to TV in Nicolas Winding Refn’s (Drive) Amazon series Too Old to Die Young.