J.K. Rowling is among the celebrities discussing the recent terror attack in Finsbury Park in London on Monday.

“Let’s discuss how he was radicalized,” the Harry Potter author said, commenting on the attack which saw a man ram a van into a crowd of worshippers at a London Mosque, killing one and injuring 10, according to authorities. Rowling, in particular, criticized news coverage of the attack and others like this, tweeting out screenshots of reports and politicians’ tweets, while adding, “Those who dehumanize & stereotype Muslims have no moral high ground from which to deplore demonization of secular westerners by Islamists.”

But the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them writer isn’t the only one upset about the way the attack was covered in the news media.

“When [a] crazy Muslim kills, it’s MUSLIM TERROR. When Muslims save lives and lead relief at Grenfell where’s the MUSLIM HEROES headlines? And when non-Muslims shoot American politicians and drive a van into Muslims, why isn’t it called TERRORISM?” Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed tweeted. “Where are the calls for white males or American gun-owners to answer for all others? Prejudice, extremism, supremacism is all the same.”

The Night Of actor continued, “Language matters. By emphasizing some violence over others or focusing on one extremism over others we fail to see how they’re connected. Violence is a cycle from people feeling under threat or their suffering undervalued. A first step is to use calm, and balanced language.”

You can see all of Rowling, Ahmed, and other celebrities’ tweets below.

The Mail has misspelled 'terrorist' as 'white van driver.' Now let's discuss how he was radicalised. pic.twitter.com/HPw2czZiV9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017

The extraordinary decency and courage of this act has brought me to tears this morning. I hope this imam gets the recognition he deserves. https://t.co/SR5u6RRHG9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017

Yeah, I was waiting for this. We're fine with using pictures of Syrian refugees to whip up resentment about immigration, are we? https://t.co/Xgwxf8FxXz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017

Those who dehumanise & stereotype muslims have no moral high ground from which to deplore demonisation of secular westerners by Islamists. https://t.co/iVloppzjrt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017

#FinsburyPark news is heartbreaking. Be kind to someone around you. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 19, 2017

Pretty furious reading about the terror attack on London. I hope the backlash over the coverage really teaches us a lesson. #FinsburyPark — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) June 19, 2017

2/ and when non-Muslims shoot American politicians and drive a van into Muslims, why isn't it called TERRORISM? — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) June 19, 2017

4/ Language matters. By emphasising some violence over others or focussing on one extremism over others we fail to see how they're connected — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) June 19, 2017

5/ Violence is a cycle from people feeling under threat or their suffering undervalued. A first step is to use calm, and balanced language — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) June 19, 2017

Calling this a "revenge attack" implies these victims did something wrong. They are innocent. This is a terror attack. #FinsburyPark — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 19, 2017

islamophobia is so real. don't let the media fool you, this IS an act of terrorism. praying 4 those involved in this tragedy #FinsburyPark — NEELAM GILL (@NeelamKG) June 19, 2017

makes me sick that this TERRORIST specifically targeted people leaving the mosque. this is Ramadan, the holy month in Islam #FinsburyPark — NEELAM GILL (@NeelamKG) June 19, 2017

I'm not Muslim myself but I'll always stand up for what I believe in. u can't blame a WHOLE RELIGION for the act of a very few #FinsburyPark — NEELAM GILL (@NeelamKG) June 19, 2017

I'm shocked by the terror attack in #FinsburyPark. Extremists have no place in society & must be treated equally by the media & authorities. — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) June 19, 2017

Sickened by the #FinsburyPark attack. Angry and heartbroken for my city again. This cycle of hatred must end. — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) June 19, 2017