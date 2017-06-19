Jared Kushner speaks publicly for first time since the election

In the chaotic months since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, few figures in his administration have seemed as enigmatic as Jared Kushner. As both senior adviser to the president and the president’s son-in-law, Kushner appears to have amassed considerable influence in the government, and has been tasked with overseeing a number of important tasks, from Middle East peace deals to handling the opioid epidemic (in fact, he’s due to return to the Middle East later this week). But although he’s gotten extensive media coverage, Kushner has abstained from speaking in public since the presidential election last year. That changed Monday, as Kushner spoke at a White House roundtable of tech leaders from across the country, meant to figure out how to modernize and improve the government’s systems of technology and record-keeping (another of Kushner’s many assignments).

Apparently, there has been some progress on that front. Kushner announced that the Trump administration has already succeeded in merging the electronic medical records systems of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, Kushner spoke more generally of his team’s goals.

“We have challenged ourselves to pursue change that will provide utility to Americans far beyond our tenure here,” Kushner said. “Together, we have set ambitious goals and empowered inter-agency teams to tackle our objectives. It’s working, and it’s very exciting.”

Kushner did not, however, discuss recent reports that he is mulling whether to change-up his legal team in the face of investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia.

Watch clips of Kushner speaking below.

He speaks! Have you ever heard Jared Kushner's voice before? Here you go. pic.twitter.com/QKElf1bynn — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 19, 2017