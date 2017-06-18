Sunday marks Father’s Day — a.k.a. a day for everyone, celebrities included, to post photos of their dads and sweet messages to their family’s patriarchs.
Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez celebrated her father (who inspired her memorable Golden Globes speech) with a photo, while Michelle Obama paid tribute to Barack in a tweet, and Chrissy Teigen dedicated an Instagram post to husband John Legend. “I don’t know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this this,” she wrote, “but I will stop questioning and just be grateful.”
Ahead, check out how those celebrities and more are celebrating the holiday.
I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago. In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband. To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy. 10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day.
