News

Michelle Obama, Chrissy Teigen, and more celebrate Father's Day

@NiveaSerrao

Posted on

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sunday marks Father’s Day — a.k.a. a day for everyone, celebrities included, to post photos of their dads and sweet messages to their family’s patriarchs.

Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez celebrated her father (who inspired her memorable Golden Globes speech) with a photo, while Michelle Obama paid tribute to Barack in a tweet, and Chrissy Teigen dedicated an Instagram post to husband John Legend. “I don’t know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this this,” she wrote, “but I will stop questioning and just be grateful.”

Ahead, check out how those celebrities and more are celebrating the holiday.

big rick

A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) on

Happy Fathers Day!

A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Happy Daddy's Day to my #1 Dude! @billyraycyrus Love you so much ❤️

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on