Sunday marks Father’s Day — a.k.a. a day for everyone, celebrities included, to post photos of their dads and sweet messages to their family’s patriarchs.

Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez celebrated her father (who inspired her memorable Golden Globes speech) with a photo, while Michelle Obama paid tribute to Barack in a tweet, and Chrissy Teigen dedicated an Instagram post to husband John Legend. “I don’t know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this this,” she wrote, “but I will stop questioning and just be grateful.”

Ahead, check out how those celebrities and more are celebrating the holiday.

Love you pops. From day one you've been my best friend. You rock. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/XCY8TL6dzK — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 18, 2017

To my tv pops @jaimecamil and my tv baby daddy @justinbaldoni you both are exceptional fathers and I love you guys so much!#HappyFathersDay — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 18, 2017

Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

Happy #FathersDay to all my fellow father figures around the world. Grateful. pic.twitter.com/gRmHjl1w2w — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 18, 2017

A very happy Father's Day to my fellow stepdads and adopted dads. Love makes a family! — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 18, 2017

My father is my favorite artist and my best friend pic.twitter.com/2YQ1xOswbJ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 18, 2017

You don't need a father- so many families work so many ways- but if you have one, he better werk ❤️ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 18, 2017

Happy joyous Sunday to all the dads showing us how it's done and all the moms who are being dads RN — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 18, 2017

As a father it is a relief and honor that YOU'RE PURE EVIL is trending on #FathersDay — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 18, 2017

big rick A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

I post this picture exactly once a year to thank Ricky Antonoff for applauding me even when I lost the championship, literally and metaphorically. A post shared by Rachel Antonoff (@rachelantonoff) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Email from friend: "Today's a shitty day. I miss my dad." Those missing dads, cherish the memories. Those who have our dad's, cherish them. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 18, 2017

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!!!!! Share your favorite memory of being a father or a son/daughter. ❤️🙏🏿#happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/czbXNM68tx — Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) June 18, 2017

not to make today about me but im feelin pretty special about the majestic choice i made for papá to my bebes @kamardelosreyes #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/Cv0zALMnoF — Sherri Saum (@SherriSaum1) June 18, 2017

Happy Fathers Day! A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Loved our recent visit to @ltmuseum & watching Marc be the great dad he is every day. Happy #FathersDay to all dads! pic.twitter.com/FChAi0uOgE — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 18, 2017

HAPPY FATHERS DAY pic.twitter.com/L82yLK9m41 — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to my dad, the hardest working person I know. He also taught me that it's ok to be an emotional softie & cry at movies. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 18, 2017