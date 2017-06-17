Bill Cosby mistrial sparks outrage, calls for retrial from some celebrities

Celebrities including Girls creator Lena Dunham, RuPaul, and Kristen Schaal expressed outrage and aggravation after a judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby. “For Cosby, mistrial. For his 60 accusers, no justice,” tweeted lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing Janice Dickinson‘s separate case against the comedian.

Judge Steven O’Neill declared the mistrial on Saturday when the jury in Montgomery County, Penn. claimed to be “hopelessly deadlocked” after six days of deliberations. Cosby was accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his Elkin Park mansion in January 2004.

District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters his office plans to retry the case.

“To everyone who criticizes women for taking confidential settlements: this is why. Justice system often fails women,” Bloom wrote. Promising many of the civil cases against Cosby, including hers, to continue on, she added, “To sexual assault survivors today after #BillCosby mistrial: win or lose, the fight is what matters. Rise up. Speak out. Defeat #RapeCulture.”

For Cosby, mistrial.

For his 60 accusers, no justice.#RapeCulture — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 17, 2017

To everyone who criticizes women for taking confidential settlements: this is why. Justice system often fails women. #RapeCulture — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 17, 2017

Many civil cases against #BillCosby continue, including mine on behalf of Janice Dickinson. Trial setting conference Oct. 18, 2017. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 17, 2017

To sexual assault survivors today after #BillCosby mistrial: win or lose, the fight is what matters. Rise up. Speak out. Defeat #RapeCulture — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 17, 2017

Cosby’s wife Camille released a statement via his social media accounts after the mistrial was announced. In it, she described the district attorney as “heinously and exploitively ambitious,” the judge as “overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the district attorney,” the counsels for the accusers as “totally unethical,” and many media outlets as “blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

Camille also thanked Cosby’s counselors for their “hard work,” the staff for “their continuous commitment to our family and me,” and family members and friends for never giving up on them.

Statement From Mrs. Camille Cosby pic.twitter.com/nfBF92BpN1 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2017

Dunham, who in 2014 wrote about a sexual assault committed against her, said Saturday that “Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby,” in a series of tweets. “When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don’t, survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth.”

“It is an unimaginable grind,” she added. “My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you.”

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't… — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

ps It's okay to check out of the news and honor yourself today. Do whatever you need to feel whole. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who’s representing some of the other women accusing Cosby of sexual assault, also addressed reporters on Saturday.

“I would like to see a court decide that more prior bad act accusers can testify because that’s relevant on the issue of whether Mr. Cosby had a plan, a scheme to drug and sexually assault women,” Allred said, “and I think the jury will be better served if they can hear from the other accusers and then they can make that decision as to whether they can convict or not and whether an alleged victim was in the position to consent or was incapacitated by drugs.”

Gloria Allred following Cosby mistrial: "I would like to see a court decide more prior bad act accusers can testify" https://t.co/birEleltiX pic.twitter.com/11jIpnN2yd — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2017

See more celebrity reactions below.

Our criminal justice system is a joke that’s not at all funny. pic.twitter.com/oXzMrZUahd — RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 17, 2017

A mistrial for Cosby.

An injustice for all women. — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 17, 2017

Try him again. #CosbyTrial. Heart goes out to women who came forward. Without that courage there will be more victims. Serial rapist. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 17, 2017

Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury? Who doesn't know him or have some sort of association with him? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 17, 2017

If Cosby's defense is true he is admitting to cheating hundreds of times on his wife with the use of quaaludes. That's what he admits. https://t.co/gFthKCfOKa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

To all the women who say Bill Cosby drugged, raped or assaulted you: I BELIEVE YOU. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 17, 2017

I've never been on a jury that didn't go the way I wanted. If you're on my jury looking for a mistrial, that is a fucking nightmare for you. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) June 17, 2017