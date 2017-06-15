Bill Cosby jury deadlocked, judge orders them to keep deliberating

The jurors deciding the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial told a Pennsylvania judge Friday they are deadlocked, according to multiple reports.

But Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill asked the jury to resume deliberations to try to reach a unanimous decision.

“I am required to read you an instruction. The jury foreman has informed me that you are deadlocked,” O’Neill said, according to the New York Times. “If you are still deadlocked you should report that to me. If you’ve reached a unanimous decision on some of the charges, please report that back to me.”

The jury’s note to O’Neill read: “We cannot reach unanimous consensus on any of the counts.”

Jurors spent a total of 30 hours considering a verdict.

The comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with allegations brought by Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. She claims he sexually assaulted her at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania mansion in January 2004.

In her first tweet since the trial began, Constand, a former college basketball player who played professionally in Europe, posted a slow-motion video of herself apparently shooting a miniature basketball into a hoop, along with the words, “Always follow through.”

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges — insisting their sexual contact was consensual — and has denied similar allegations from more than 60 women. Constand, who is gay, says the contact was not consensual.

On Thursday, Cosby exited the court smiling.

