Alexandria shooting injures congressman: Celebrities react

Congressman Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip, was one of at least five people injured from a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. A gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice, and President Trump, Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Takei, and other celebrities are responding in its aftermath.
“Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover,” Trump tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.” Other politicians raising their voices include Senator Kamala Harris, who called the shooting “horrific,” and Congressman Ted Lieu, who wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured by this senseless shooting in Alexandria today.”
Shortly after 7 a.m. ET, Alexandria police were notified of a shooting at E. Monroe Street. Police Chief Michael Brown gave a statement on the situation to press after a suspect was taken into custody and five people were transported to local hospitals.
According to the Associated Press, the gunman was carrying a rifle and was wounded by return fire from officers. Scalise was taken to George Washington University Hospital in stable condition. Republican Senator Jeff Flake told the AP, “We were doing batting practice. All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field.”
“The shooting in Alexandria this AM was a senseless horrific act,” Takei tweeted. “My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, the Capitol Police & all those impacted.” Miranda also offered his “prayers and thoughts,” while Katie Couric asked, “God what is happening in this country?”
See more reactions below.