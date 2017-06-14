Alexandria shooting injures congressman: Celebrities react

Congressman Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip, was one of at least five people injured from a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. A gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice, and President Trump, Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Takei, and other celebrities are responding in its aftermath.

“Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover,” Trump tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.” Other politicians raising their voices include Senator Kamala Harris, who called the shooting “horrific,” and Congressman Ted Lieu, who wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured by this senseless shooting in Alexandria today.”

Shortly after 7 a.m. ET, Alexandria police were notified of a shooting at E. Monroe Street. Police Chief Michael Brown gave a statement on the situation to press after a suspect was taken into custody and five people were transported to local hospitals.

APD Chief Michael Brown updated media. 5 transported to local hospitals, including suspect. We will not ID victims or suspect right now. pic.twitter.com/pPYlqEjACM — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

According to the Associated Press, the gunman was carrying a rifle and was wounded by return fire from officers. Scalise was taken to George Washington University Hospital in stable condition. Republican Senator Jeff Flake told the AP, “We were doing batting practice. All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field.”

“The shooting in Alexandria this AM was a senseless horrific act,” Takei tweeted. “My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, the Capitol Police & all those impacted.” Miranda also offered his “prayers and thoughts,” while Katie Couric asked, “God what is happening in this country?”

Prayers and thoughts in Alexandria, with Steve Scalise and his family, and all affected. Horrible. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2017

The shooting in Alexandria this AM was a senseless horrific act. My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, the Capitol Police & all those impacted. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2017

God what is happening in this country? https://t.co/4wU8N2Y9zH — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 14, 2017

No good, America. No good. Speedy recovery to Rep. Scalise. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0XaYuXiAys — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 14, 2017

Too many stupid asses in our country with too many fucking guns. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 14, 2017

I am saddened by this shooting in our US Capitol. Please #Congress, what will it take for you to act?#gunsafety @Everytown @MomsDemand https://t.co/06kE35zgeT — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 14, 2017

Hoping all victims will quickly recover https://t.co/Vd0PlBDthB — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 14, 2017

Can we start talking about meaningful Gun Safety Laws now??

Steve Scalise Among 5 Reportedly Shot at Baseball Field https://t.co/qzNIn7Q3JV — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) June 14, 2017

🙏My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected. https://t.co/uv4F93d2a4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 14, 2017

#SMH. Over a 100 yrs of bipartisan tradition stained now by senseless act-Prayers to 4 victims-Will USA ever take #EndGunViolence seriously? https://t.co/Q7Yzd7vP4q — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) June 14, 2017