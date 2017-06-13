Walt Disney World to honor memory of toddler killed by alligator

One year after a 2-year-old boy was killed by an alligator while playing near a shoreline at a Disney resort, Walt Disney World is planning to honor his memory.

Lane Graves, who was visiting with his family from Nebraska in June 2016, will be remembered with a structure of a lighthouse that the company will add on its property, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The lighthouse is the symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was created by Lane’s parents, Melissa and Matt Graves.

“To provide continued awareness of the foundation and its mission, we’ve commissioned an original sculpture of the lighthouse the foundation uses as a symbol of love and hope, to be installed on our property this summer,” George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement to the Sentinel on Tuesday.

Lane was playing in a foot of water in a lagoon near the Floridian Resort & Spa when the alligator attacked him, according to a witness.

The toddler’s father attempted to fight off the gator, suffering lacerations on his hand as a result, but could not save his son, according to the Associated Press.

His body was discovered by the Orange County Sheriff dive team. The parents, along with 4-year-old daughter Ella, returned home to Elkhorn, where their son was buried.

