Megyn Kelly is facing repercussions following her interview with Sandy Hook hoaxer Alex Jones.

Sandy Hook Promise, a leading gun violence prevention organization, released a statement on Monday that the NBC host will no longer emcee the organization’s annual Promise Champions Gala on June 14 in Washington D.C.

“This decision was spurred by NBC’s planned broadcast of Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT, was a hoax,” the statement read.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host. It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview,” said Nicole Hockley, co-Founder and Managing Director.

Kelly, 46, tweeted a clip from the Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly interview over the weekend, teasing the sit-down, which is set to air June 18.

On Monday, Jones also called for his interview to be taken off the air. “I’m calling for @megynkelly to cancel the airing of our interview for misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook,” he tweeted.

I'm calling for @megynkelly to cancel the airing of our interview for misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook – https://t.co/TfLEPHEYrd — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 12, 2017

Also on Monday, J.P. Morgan Chase pulled local TV and online advertisements from NBC until after Kelly’s interview with Jones airs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.’s chief marketing officer, Kristin Lemkau, tweeted on Monday: “As an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes.”

The Sandy Hook Promise gala will honor men and women from across the country for their work in violence and gun violence prevention. All proceeds raised at the benefit will help fund delivery of Sandy Hook Promise’s research-based, no cost violence prevention programs to homes, schools, and communities nationwide.

This article originally appeared on People.com