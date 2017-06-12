Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Eichner pay tribute to Orlando shooting victims

It has been a year since 49 people were murdered in the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando, Florida — the largest terror attack on U.S. soil since 9/11 — and to mark the somber anniversary many celebrities, including Billy Eichner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Navarro, are paying tribute to the victims.

“One year later. Never forget.” tweeted Billy On the Street star Eichner, including an image that featured pictures of every victim who died.

“A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning,” wrote Hamilton creator (and Mary Poppins star) Lin-Manuel Miranda. “Thinking about you today Orlando. Always.”

The shooting, which also left 53 people injured and is now considered the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, occurred last year on the same day as the Tony Awards. At the ceremony, Miranda read a powerful sonnet written in honor of the victims while accepting an award for best original score.

“We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they’re finished songs and start to play,” Miranda said while accepting the award for Hamilton. “When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day. This show is proof that history remembers/ We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger/ We rise and fall and light from dying embers remembrance that hope and love last forever. Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside.”

A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning.

Thinking about you today Orlando.

Always. #Pulse — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2017

This is Jerry Wright. He died at #Pulse 1 year ago, tonight. His mom, Maria, is my cousin. My thoughts are w/her & all who lost a loved one💔 pic.twitter.com/H7z4aSLnEN — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 12, 2017

Thoughts and empathy to the victims of the #PulseNightClub. Let's celebrate their lives. Leave politics for another day. pic.twitter.com/Hn5b8tI4XZ — Dominic Mitchell (@DomMitchell) June 12, 2017

In honor of the 49 gorgeous souls lost one year ago today. (Artwork by Kelly O'Brien)#OrlandoUnitedDay #PulseNightclub pic.twitter.com/uFY81Lv4mw — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 12, 2017

today we remember the 49 beautiful lives lost one year ago. They are never forgotten. Love is love, love conquers. #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/ZaLr19QCom — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) June 12, 2017

There have been efforts to raise money for the victims and their families in the months since. Comic creator Marc Andreyko organized a comic anthology titled Love is Love with various contributors from the comic, publishing, and entertainment industry joining forces to pen or illustrate short stories, including J.K. Rowling, Jim Lee, Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Bomer, Marguerite Bennett, and many others. The best-selling comic raised more than $165,000 in the months since its release, with the resulting artwork being auctioned off to raise more funds.