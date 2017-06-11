Amber Rose calls Piers Morgan 'misogynistic a—hole' in Twitter dispute

When Amber Rose tweeted a photo of herself nude from the waist down this weekend, Piers Morgan responded, “Put it away, luv. Thanks.” Rose’s response? “#I’llTakeThingsMisogynisticAssholesSayFor500.” From there, it only got more contentious.

Rose originally posted the photo to promote the annual Amber Rose Slutwalk Festival held by the Amber Rose Foundation, a yearly fest in downtown L.A. that aims to raise awareness for sexual injustice and gender inequality. The picture was deleted off of Instagram for going against the site’s community guidelines, though it’s remained up on Twitter.

Following Rose’s tweet, Morgan then argued, “It’s not ‘misogyny’ to think that posting nude photos in the supposed name of feminist empowerment is pathetic attention-seeking bullsh–.”

To this, the model and activist wrote, “I am assuming you are referring to the pubic hair that was shown in the picture. Uncomfortable? Get over it.” She followed this up with a tweet depicting a similarly naked Adam Levine, but with the hands of his then-girlfriend covering his genitals.

“I can handle your naked body, Amber — relax,” replied the British television personality. “I just can’t handle your ridiculous claim to be stripping off in the name of feminism.” He then argued that Levine had that photo taken to raise awareness for Everyman, a British campaign to raise money for prostate and testicular cancer research.

“Smh I raise awareness for my foundation as well Piers. That’s like saying breast cancer awareness is cool but what about HIV and AIDS,” tweeted Rose, before adding. “LOL @piersmorgan my ‘naked’ body offended you for my nonprofit SLUTWALK but a woman grabbing Adam Levine’s d— and balls was cool?”

When Rose tweeted the photo of herself one more time, the former Celebrity Apprentice winner retweeted it with the comment, “THIS is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez.” (Pankhurst was a famous leader of the British suffragette movement.)

He followed that up by tweeting a photo of himself lying mostly naked in front of a fire, an image that was taken as part of a campaign for Burger King’s beef-scented body spray, Flame. “I am re-posting this in the name of male empowerment,” he stated.

“So you got naked for a Burger King check and ur giving me a hard time? Foh,” Rose said.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has gotten into Twitter spats with celebrities. Most recently, he’s been in heated exchanges with both comedian Patton Oswalt and Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling.

See Rose and Morgan’s exchange here.